April 05, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Ban on traffic will incur huge loses: Fruit growers

Kashmir Valley Fruit Growers Cum Dealers Union, which is an umbrella Body of all Fruit Associations of the Valley, have expressed serious concerns on the announcement of the ban on civilian traffic on National Highway.
In a statement, Fruit Growers Union said they have already suffered losses worth thousands of crores of rupees constantly for last 3 years due to natural disaster, harsh winter and constant closure of Srinagar-Jammu National Highway.
“The ban now announced by the Government for two days on National Highway will add more losses to the Valley-based fruit growers, dealers and more burden to the general public in particular.”
It said the fruit growers, sealers have also stored their apple crop in Cold Stores in the Valley for its further transportation to various destinations of the Country, the announcement of the ban on civilian traffic on Highway for two days will put the Fruit Growers of the Valley to face heavy losses.
“Similarly the fungicides, insecticides and fertilize coming from outside the state to the valley will also get delay and the fruit growers may not be in a position to spray the pesticides in their orchards well in time as per schedule of SKAUST.”
It further said since the economic situation of the Valley is already deteriorated due to one or the other reason, the ban on the movement of civilian traffic on National Highway will further worsen the economic status of the Valley.
“The ban imposed by the government for vehicular movement on Highway is totally unjustified and it clearly indicates that the entire system of the Valley will remain trapped during the ban period which leads to the inhuman and unjustified act on the hands of the govt machinery. It will also add more doubts/ negative thinking and approach in the minds of the common people of the Valley.
The Management of Kashmir Valley Fruit Growers Cum Dealers Union strongly condemn this inhuman act of the government machinery and appeal for its immediate revocation so that the people of Valley will feel a sigh of relief.

