Ban on media, TV channels meant to isolate Kashmiri population: Hurriyat (G)

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, July 19:
Hurriyat (G) chairman Syed Ali Geelani Thursday said he was aghast over government ban on media and TV channels in Kashmir.
Geelani while terming the ban on almost three dozen TV channels in Kashmir as fascist act said the real purpose behind all these actions is “to promote Zafrani dogma and pave way for Hindu Rashtra”.
“Such tactics of oppression reflect authoritarian mindset and it is highly deplorable that even channels specified for religious preaching and teachings have been banned,” said Geelani.
Accusing state authorities of using autocratic approach, Syed Ali Geelani said that “it is direct interference in religious matters and war against media.” Geelani while castigating authorities for “strangulating genuine voices”, said that “they want to isolate the Kashmiri population as the authorities do not want the reality of Kashmir to be highlighted internationally and does not want people of Kashmir to have access to information other than what New Delhi filters into Kashmir through state sponsored and biased channels”.
Geelani stated that these “autocratic and unjustified steps” are warning signals for us and “we should study these developments, lest they will change the very basic fabric of our society”.
Geelani in his statement impressed people “to forge unity among their folds” and stressed that instead of fighting over insignificant, minor and factional issues, “we should promote sense of unity and work together for promoting ethical and religious values”.
Geelani said: “The restriction on TV channels have been imposed on behest of RSS and Zafrani brigade.”
He “cautioned” that these restrictions, can further deteriorate the situation here.
Referring to channels preaching Islamic teachings and values, Syed Ali Geelani said that it is beyond comprehension that these channels are responsible for unrest in Kashmir, “whereas the fact remains that the current unrest and uprising in Kashmir is because of the forced rule and bloodshed carried by Indian forces”.
Syed Ali Geelani stressed on people “to resist the hegemony of India” saying the steps and measures taken by Governor regime are disturbing and “if not resisted, our next generation, will be left with no option other than to follow their dictates and even we may be forced to attend temples”.
Chairman Hurriyat Conference (G) Syed Ali Geelani Thursday also expressed concern over “vandalizing of residential houses in Moshwaar Keller village of south Kashmir’s Shopian district”.
In his statement Geelani accused forces of “waging war on people”, saying “state authorities have spread fear in every nook and corner of state and the forces are suffering from frustration and can go to any extent to harm people.”
Hurriyat (G) chairman said: “It is highly deplorable that during night raids the inmates are thrashed and their property is ransacked.”
Appealing international community “to take cognizance”, Geelani asked people “to take serious notice of appalling situations in JK and help rescue subjugated people in Jammu Kashmir”.