Ban on JKLF: MHA issues notification

March 24, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The Government of India has formally banned Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (Mohammad Yasin Mailk faction) vide notification No. 1403 (E) dated March 22, 2019.

As per the notification issued by the union Home Ministry, the Central Government has observed that the said organization is involved in "anti-national and subversive activities" and is in close touch with "militant outfits" and is supporting "extremism" in the state.

The notification further says the party propagates "anti-national and separatist sentiments and escalates secessionist moments."

As such, the notification reads, the origination stands banned as per the provisions of sub-sections (1) and (3) of section 3 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 for a period of five years.