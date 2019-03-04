Ban on Jama’at will deepen dissent: Mirwaiz

Srinagar:
Chairman Hurriyat Conference (M) Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Sunday said that ban on “Jama’at-e-Islami would further deepen dissent in Kashmir.’
In a statement to local newsgathering agency, KNS, Mirwiaz said that banning the Jama’at would certainly affect the ground situation—keeping in view the engagement of hundreds of teachers and thousands of schools run by Jama’at-e-Islami across Kashmir.
Later taking to micro-blogging social networking site twitter Mirwaiz wrote, “The undemocratic crackdown on JamateIslami greatly affects the lives of thousands of students and poor people who study and are supported by institutions run by them, is a matter of great worry for all. Such anti Kashmir and anti Muslim moves will only push dissent further.”