Ban on cross LOC trade ill omen for peace initiatives: Hakeem

April 20, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Chairman Peoples Democratic Front (PDF) Hakeem Yaseen has termed suspension of cross LOC trade as a most unfortunate act which would give a severe setback to the much-needed peace efforts in the sub-continent.

In a statement on Friday, Hakeem Yaseen said that the decision to suspend cross LOC trade between two neighbouring countries of India and Pakistan was bad news especially for the people of Jammu and Kashmir who are directly facing the brunt of animosity between India and Pakistan since the last seven decades.

He said opening of trade routes between the two neighbouring countries had generated a hope for the resumption of dialogue and reconciliation among the people of the state who are yearning for peace and want an end to prevailing animosity between India and Pakistan.

Hakeem Yaseen has impressed upon the leadership of both India and Pakistan to earnestly work towards bridging the gaps instead of severing the existing ties adding that confrontation between them has a high probability to get turned into a disastrous nuclear war as both the countries are thickly loaded with fatal nuclear weapons. KNS