Ban junk and preserved foods in school canteens: DAK

June 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) Saturday demanded blanket ban on the sale of junk and preserved foods inside school premises. A DAK statement Saturday said besides improvement in education, the Governor led administration must also look after the nutritional and health conditions of children. The statement said improvements in education without having a good health condition or nutrition is impossible. “It is unfortunate that today's generation depends mainly on junk and preserved foods,” said the statement.

President Doctors Association Kashmir, Dr Suhail Naik, A senior pediatrician said that junk and preserved foods actually provide unnecessary extra fat and sugar which leads to health problems like obesity and diabetes. They cannot put their best in the classes after recess break because the junk foods contain refined sugar in them causing secretion of high quantity of insulin.

The DAK statement said some school canteens that are selling junk foods like chips, aerated drinks, samosas, burgers etc., are putting the health of our next generation at higher risk for obesity, diabetes , hypertension strokes and cardiovascular accidents. Dr Naik further said there are various studies on children’s health that have concluded to strictly ban the sale of any kind of junk foods in the school canteens.

Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) has requested the Advisor for HME, K Vijay Kumar and Principal Secretary HME, Atal Dullo to kindly look into this important issue and pass necessary directions and advisories in this regard to ensure safety and sound health of our children.