Ban Ahl-e-Hadith in Kashmir: Panun Kashmir

June 17, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Panun Kashmir on Sunday demanded ban on Ahl-e-Hadith in Kashmir for allegedly “promoting separatism”.

Speaking to media, Panun Kashmir leader, Ajay Charangu said that Government should ban on Ahl-e-Hadith because this organization allegedly “has also been working like Jamat-e-Islami and JKLF”.

“They are promoting separatism in Kashmir and needs to be banned by the Government. They are working like Jamat and have cadre to radicalize,” said Charangu.

After ban, he claimed that Jamat-e-Islami workers and teachers have been working for “Ahl-e-Hadith which is known for birth of Hizbul-Mujahedeen in Kashmir”.

He criticized PDP and NC for keeping soft corner for such Islamic organizations. The Panun Kashmir leader demanded that Union Government must order a time bound probe into those political parties supporting JKLF, Jamat-e-Islami, Ahl-e-Hadith, and other radical originations in Kashmir.