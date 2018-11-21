About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Ballots prevailed over bullets in Kashmir: Modi

Published at November 21, 2018 12:48 AM 0Comment(s)255views


Ballots prevailed over bullets in Kashmir: Modi

Rewa, Nov 20:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday said ballots have prevailed over bullets in Jammu and Kashmir civic elections and in Chhattisgarh assembly polls despite threats by militants and Maoists.
Addressing a poll rally here, Modi said, "The previous governments feared violence in holding elections in Srinagar. Nagar Palika (urban civic body) polls have taken place there with no trace of violence. Now panchayat polls are underway there".
"Despite militants calling for a bandh, elections were held three days ago in Kashmir valley. The polling percentage there was 65," he said. "People having faith in democracy proved their point," he added.
"In Chhattisgarh, naxals threatened that if people did not boycott polls, their fingers would be chopped off. Around 70 per cent voting took place in the first phase of elections and a large voter turnout is seen for the second phase there today," Modi said. PTI

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top