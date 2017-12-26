Bali visits DH Bla, reviews functioning

Baramulla, 25:
Minister for Health and Medical Education, Bali Bhagat, accompanied by Director Health Services Kashmir and other functionaries of the department today visits District Hospital Baramulla to review the functioning and other medicare facilities in the hospital.
During his visit, the Minister took a comprehensive review by inspecting different sections of the hospital wherein he was briefed by the Chief Medical Officer about the facilities available there.
Meanwhile, the Minister interacted with the patients and inquired about the facilities being provided to them during which he stressed upon the concerned to ensure better medicare facilities for the patients. He also gave a patient hearing to the demands and grievances raised by the patients during which he assured to redress them at an earliest.
Reiterating the Government’s commitment of providing better healthcare facilities, the Minister said that strengthening the sector for which various initiatives are afoot. He also emphasized for ensuring adequate supply of vital medicines for the health institutions, especially during the winter season.
Moreover, Bali Bagat also reviewed the ongoing work on additional Theatre block wherein he exhorted for facilitating additional men and machinery so that pace of the work is expedited besides assuring the upgradation of basic infrastructure of the hospital.
Later the Minister paid a similar visit to the District Hospital Kupwara to review health scenario and reviewed its functioning.
