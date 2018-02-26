Bali flags off 30-member doctors’ delegation on exposure visit

Jammu:
Minister for Health & Medical Education, Bali Bhagat today flagged-off a 30-Member delegation of doctors and paramedics for a 2-day exposure visit to Panchkula, Haryana.
The delegation comprises Medical Superintendents, doctors, Programme Managers of State NHM and para-medics, who are also part of the Quality Assurance Teams of five prominent hospitals in the State viz; District Hospitals, Udhampur, Baramulla, Anantnag, Leh and Government hospital Gandhi Nagar have proceeded to District Hospital Panchkula, which is a National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) certified institution on a two-day specialized training on the Quality Assurance in healthcare.
Under a national endeavor, Quality Assurance Programme, the State Government has shortlisted the above government hospitals for ensuring Quality health services as per the national standards in the first instance and authorities are putting utmost focus to meet the requisite para-meters to include these in the list of NQAS certified institutions. Under this national initiative, the State National Health Mission (NHM) has already launched the specialized training programme for the doctors and para-medics through nationally trained resource persons to ensure overall quality control in healthcare services in the entire network of health institutions across the State which has resulted a great change on ground.
Speaking on the occasion, the health minister said that such exposure visits are mandatory to hone the skills of medicos which go a long way in improving things on ground. He hoped that the present visit will also help the participants to learn new methods related to the Quality Assurance in healthcare and they will percolate down in their respective institutions. He stressed the need for organizing regular such visits to various prominent health institutions across the country for enriching the knowledge of the doctors and para-medics to achieve excellence in delivering quality services in J&K hospitals. He wished success to the delegation.
The visit has been jointly organized by the State NHM, Haryana State Health Resource Centre and National Health Systems Resource Centre, New Delhi.
Prominent among those present on the occasion included, Mission Director, NHM, Dr. Mohan Singh, Chief Medical Officer, Jammu, Dr. Sanjay Turki, Divisional Nodal Officer, NHM, Dr. Harjit Rai and other officers of NHM and health department.
