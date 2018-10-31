Baldev Singh among top Sikh personalities in India

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Valley’s top businessman Baldev Singh Raina who is MD & CEO Peaks Auto Pvt Ltd has been ranked among top 50 Sikh personalities in India.
'Prominent Sikhs of India', authored by Prabhleen Singh of Punjab University highlights the lives of 50 distinguished Sikhs of India and was released on the occasion of the 550th birth celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev.
Baldev Singh is J&K State’s renowned businessman who hails from Rafibad area of North Kashmir's Baramulla District and is heading the Peaks Group of Companies in J&K.
He is also a core member of the PHD Kashmir Chamber.
Earlier, he got space in Limca book of records and was awarded by Punjabi University of Patiala for social services.
Driven by passion, Singh who is a mechanical engineer by qualification, chose to explore entrepreneurship instead of seeking job.
In the year 2007, he opened a small showroom which used to deal with Maruti spare-parts in Srinagar.
With his untiring efforts into business, Singh excelled in his business and set up Maruti dealership by Auto Peaks.
Today, his leadership skills and passion to provide employment opportunities to the local youth, he owns around 15 dealership showrooms across the state.
He provides employment to about 500 people in the state.