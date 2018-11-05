Baldev concerned over damages to apple orchards

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 04 (KNS):
Chairman of Peaks Auto Group and Co-chairman Phd chamber Kashmir Baldev Singh Raina on Sunday voiced his serious concern over the damage to apple orchards by early snowfall in Kashmir.
In a statement to KNS, Raina said “Horticulture particularly apple industry is the backbone of Kashmir economy and has been hit badly by the snow. The loss caused to apple orchards by the untimely snow has obstructed the packing of apples which were to be sent to different fruit mandies of the country particularly fruit Mandi Azadpur Delhi. The government should immediately constitute loss assessment teams and consider adequate compensation to the orchardists in Kashmir valley.”