March 19, 2019 |

‘Balance for Better’, KU celebrates International Women’s Day-2019

 One day seminar ‘Balance For Better’, celebrating International Women’s Day 2019 was held here at Gandhi Bhawan University of Kashmir on Monday.
The event was organized by Centre for Women’s Studies and Research University of Kashmir.
Vice Chancellor, University of Kashmir, Professor Talat Ahmad while presiding over the seminar appreciated the working of Women’s Studies and Research Centre KU.
He said that having courses related to women is very important for any educational institute as benefitting women in any way would ultimately benefit the society.
Praising the role of the University in empowering women Prof Talat said that the varsity has created many opportunities for women. “We have outreach programs for women who are not able to reach to university.”
Prof Talat assured that he would facilitate all the recommendations given by the centre to make better the working of the Women’s Studies and Research Centre.
Ex -State Vigilance Commissioner and Retired Principal District Session Judge Gous-ul-Nissa Jeelani who was the guest of honour, in her key note address said that women everywhere face many challenges and that gender discrimination is ingrained into the sub-consciousness of our society.
“There is a conventional mindset operating in the society working on the pattern of men being earners and women being care-takers, while the most important empowering tool for women is financial independence, so there is a lot that needs to be done to modify the mindset of our society,” she said.
Jeelani also added that there are meaningful differences that exist between men and women, they however should not amount to inequality.
“Gender equity is the key concept in addressing the issues relating to inequalities instead of gender equality.”
Dean College Development Council KU Prof Neelofar Khan who was the special guest on the occasion said that ever since the inception of Women Studies Centre at the University there has been immense support from the Vice Chancellor.
She said that the department has been working with a lot of zest to uplift women. “Advocacy and capacity building are among other the mandate of the centre,” Prof Khan added.
Co-ordinator Centre for Women’s Studies and Research DrTabasum Firdous welcomed all the dignitaries, scholars and students on the occasion and thanked the Vice Chancellor for facilitating all the academic pursuits of the centre. She further highlighted the role of the department as a catalyst in the sensitization of gender issues. Adding that talking about problems is convenient rather than finding solutions practically Dr
Firdous said that disparities exist in economic opportunities, political empowerment and education for women.
“We must look beyond the prism of gender and recognize women as per their capabilities”, she reiterated.
Dr Roshan Ara presented the vote of thanks on the occasion

KU dedicates women’s special bus
Meanwhile a women’s special bus was flagged -off by Prof Talat Ahmad which has been dedicated by Department of Students Welfare KU and shall ply from Nowgam Railway Station to University main campus Hazratbal.
Dean Students Welfare Prof Raies Qadri said that the bus service shall be exclusively for the female students of the University.

