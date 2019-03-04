Balakote 'air strikes achieved target, don't court casualties': IAF chief Dhanoa

AgenciesSrinagar
Indian Air Force (IAF) chief, Air chief Marshal BS Dhanoa Monday said the aerial strike on February 26 achieved its target and the Pakistani retaliation itself was an ample proof of it.
"We hit the target......If we had dropped bombs in the jungle, there would be no need for them (Pakistan) to respond," Air Chief Marshal Dhanoa told reporters in his first media interaction since the aerial strike.
His remarks came amid an intense war of words between opposition parties and the government on the claims of quantum of damage caused due to air strike in Balakot in Pakistan.
"The target has been clearly amplified by the Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale (in media statement of Feb 26)," the Air Force chief said.
His remarks come amid opposition leaders including the likes of Digvijaya Singh, Kapil Sibal, Mamata Banerjee and Mehbooba Mufti questioning the authenticity of the attack.
However, on how many Jaish cadres have been killed, Air Chief Marshal said the statement will be made by the government.
"The Air Force is not in a position to clarify how many people were inside the camp. We don't count human casualties, we count what target has been hit or not hit," he said.
"We can't count how many people have died; that depends on how many people were there," he said.