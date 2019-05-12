Balakot strike: Omar takes jibe at Modi

May 12, 2019 | Agencies

Taking a jibe at PM Narendra Modi for his remark that he had suggested that clouds and rain could prevent Pakistani radars from detecting Indian fighter jets during Balakot air strike, former J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah said this is an important piece of tactical information that will be critical when planning future air strikes.

“Pakistani radar doesn’t penetrate clouds. This is an important piece of tactical information that will be critical when planning future air strikes,” Omar, who is the vice-president of National Conference (NC), wrote on micro-blogging site twitter.

“The weather suddenly turned bad, there were clouds... heavy rain. There was a doubt about whether we can go in the clouds. During a review (of the Balakot plan), by and large the opinion of experts was - what if we change the date. I had two issues in mind. One was secrecy... second, I said I am not someone who knows the science. I said there is so much cloud and rain. There is a benefit. I have a raw wisdom, the clouds can benefit us too. We can escape the radar. Everyone was confused. Ultimately I said there are clouds... let's proceed,” PM Modi said in an interview to a national news channel.