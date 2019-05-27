About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
May 27, 2019 | Press Trust of India

Balakot attack was to ensure militants don't carry out action against India: Gen Rawat

‘Some types of radar can’t see through clouds’

Chief of Army Staff General Bipin Rawat said the Balakot attack in February was to ensure that militants being trained across the border do not survive to carry out action against India.
Coordinated efforts are being made by various government agencies to tackle cross-border militancy, he said.
"Through the coordinated efforts of various government agencies, now the NIA has stepped in, the Enforcement Directorate has stepped in and all are trying to ensure financing and funds available to militants are cut off," he said, responding to a question on insurgency in Kashmir at a media interaction here.
He also said the situation there has been brought under control.
Rawat said the country has been facing militancy since independence and that troops and all agencies supporting them have met these challenges head on.
"We have been able to ensure that the insurgency has been brought under control. Of course in Kashmir valley, we have been witnessing ups and downs of insurgencies.
“That's because they got support from our western neighbour. At the same time many (people) are misguided due to a misinformation campaign spread by militants. But we have brought the situation under control," he said.
The Chief of Army staff was interacting with the media here after reviewing the passing-out parade of 264 trainees, comprising midshipmen and cadets of the Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard and 10 international cadets.
About the radar comment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rawat said some types of radar cannot see through clouds because of the manner in which it operates.
"There are various kinds of radars working with different technologies. Some have the capacity to see through, some don't have the capacity to see through. Some kinds of radar cannot see through clouds because of the manner in which it is operating. Sometimes we can, sometimes we can't," Rawat said.
In a television interview aired recently, Modi had said he used his "raw wisdom" to dispel doubts of defence experts, who wanted the air strike to be deferred due to bad weather.
"The weather was not good on the day of air strike. There was a thought that crept in the minds of the experts that the day of strike should be changed. However, I suggested that the clouds could actually help our planes escape the radars," Modi had said while talking about the cross-border strike after the Pulwama attack that killed 40 CRPF men.
The prime minister's comment drew widespread ridicule and condemnation from various quarters, including a large number of memes on the social media.

 

