Bakshis, Sadiqs robbed JK’s identity: NC

July 07, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on Sunday said the party mirrors the aspirations of the people of the state—claiming that protecting special position of the state crowns the agenda of the party programme.

Party general secretary, Ali Muhammad Sagar while addressing workers convention at TRC Kupwara said: “NC is the real representative of the genuine aspirations of the people of the state. “Our party has historically protected the interests of the state.”

“It was Sher-e-Kashmir who secured us our own state flag, our own constitution, our identity. However after his unconstitutional arrest what he had achieved was infringed upon by New Delhi through its local servile and henpecked henchmen”.”

He said that the party has the legacy of service and sacrifice. The extensive incarceration of Shiekh Muhammad Abdullah for 18 years bears testimony to the fact as to how passionately our party feels for the identity of our state. He said that situation is no different day; the New Delhi is again employing the old devious methods to use its local henpecked henchmen to divide the powerful voice of Kashmir. “Sher e Kashmir had already prophesized that New Delhi will prop up leaders in the every alley of Kashmir. New Delhi’s sequential blunders in Kashmir leave little to the imagination as what it is up to. It is needless to say how quickly one man parties are propping up in every nook and corner of the state.”

Sagar while underscoring the need of restoring Pre 1953 status to the state said, “No sooner did Dr Farooq Abdullah led government presented the state autonomy committee report in the legislative assembly, New Delhi’s blood run cold. Needless to say they were bundle of nerves, when the autonomy resolution was passed by both the houses of state legislative assembly with majority. It was Mufti Syed who in his interview to Indian Express cautioned New Delhi from keeping all the apples in the basket of National conference. In the due course of time PDP came into being. Sensing that National Conference might not budge on its take on restoration of Pre 1953 status, New Delhi employed propped up simulated political outfits to counter the National Conference. The Trojan horses that were implanted and supported here in the state were told to use catchy slogans: Goli Say Nahi Boli Say,” adding that the situation was no different today. “Today we see such agents hide their real disposition behind the fig leaf of “change” and “addressing the Aspirations”. Let us take a pledge that we won’t let such modern Bakshis and Sadiqs robed the state of its identity, integrity and plural ethos.”

“The sole agenda of the forces as are inimical to our identity is to divide the powerful voice of Kashmiri. In particular, it is the Muslim identity that has traditionally been scorn in their eyes. Regrettably, some local leaders who are on the wrong track are adding colors to the designs of such forces as are hell-bent to obliterate our identity. Nevertheless, the way people rejected them in the Parliament elections speak volumes about their political acumen. I take this opportunity to thank you all once more for strengthening the hands of NC. However there is no scope for complacency, we have to carry the momentum till assembly elections,” he said.

Addressing the worker’s convention provincial president Nasir Aslam Wani said the PDP had sought the mandate of the people to keep BJP out. “But what followed was a colossal blunder. People will never forget how PDP berated and bartered their mandate. After PDP opened the flood gates for BJP into the state, what was left of our prized autonomy was also bartered. We lost our fiscal autonomy in the reign of PDP. It sacrificed the prized individuality of our state while ascending the altar of power. Now the youth of the state, the elders, people from all walks of life are yearning to have NC steer the state towards safe shores. People have pinned high expectations; I assure you that the new government with Omar Sahib in the vanguard of it will make amends to the wrongs committed by successive governments since 2015,” he said while asking people to strengthen hands of NC.

Nasir said that the protracted conflict was still devouring our old and young. “Not even a day passes when one of our youth is consumed by the conflict. The CASO’s, the night crackdowns, the highway ban have become the norm of the day. The need of the hour calls for having an elected government that can embalm the miseries of people. However that indispensable right of ours is being denied to us,” he said adding, “People, however, have made it a point to give NC a majority in the legislative assembly. People see a redeemer in Omar Sahib who can retrieve the lost glory of the state and restore the functional independence of our institutions.”