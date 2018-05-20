Bakshi Stadium likely to become International Football stadium

Farhana bhatSrinagar, May 18:
Government has decided to turn Srinagar’s Bakshi stadium into an International Football Stadium with FIFA norms under National Projects Construction Corporation (NPCC) with the budget of 50 cr, officials said on friday
The stadium according to officials will be completed within a year. It will be hosting International Football Premier Leagues and tournaments.
Secretary at J&K State Sports Council, Waheed ur Rehmaan Para, told Rising Kashmir that they are preparing this stadium to host International football tournaments with an aim to provide footballers international facilities as well as international coaches.
“This is a major initiative towards Kashmir and the initiative is aimed to attract footballers.” He said.
In October last year, State Sports Council started renovating Bakshi Stadium and the construction is still under way. The stadium is being renovated after it got damaged due to 2014 floods and in order to take the football in valley to the next level.
An on-site engineer at the stadium, Maqsood Yousuf said: “International football stadium will be a huge break to all the footballers of the valley. The capacity around the stadium will accommodate almost more than 18,000 people at a time. The main pavilion will be extended and additional area will be provided to it including VIP and VVIP sittings and lounges and office area as well.”
“There will be 6 to 7 amenity blocks and each will be provided with washroom, kitchen and a cafeteria section.” Yousuf said
Seating above the amenity blocks will be highly modified which will accommodate almost 500 people at a time. The main road of the stadium will be widened with 9 meter for parking facilities.
Electrical installation will also change all in a modern way. Ground will be provided as per FIFA norms with irrigation and drainage system
Maqsood further said this is going to be the best thing Kashmir will be provided with and their team is giving their best to it.