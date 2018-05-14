Bakerwal registers case against HEM

Fears for damage of eight-year-old girl’s grave
Syed Amjad ShahJammu, May 13:
A Bakerwal has moved a written complaint before Police that he was threatened and pushed physically by the Hindu EktaManch (HEM) leaders in KootahMorh for expressing apprehensions that the grave of the eight-year-old Gujjar girl, who was raped and murdered in January, may be damaged.
Muhammad Rafiq, a Bakerwal of Kannah village of Kootah, Hiranagar area of Kathua district, filed a complaint at Police Station Hiranagar against the HEM leaders for threatening and harassing him two days back.
Talking to Rising Kashmir, Rafiq said, “HEM leader Kant Kumar threatened me for talking to media regarding the rape and murder of the eight-year-old Gujjar girl.”
The victim was buried at Kannah after locals in Kootah denied her burial at their graveyard.
Frightened after the threats of HEM, Rafiq said he along with another Bakerwal, Muhammad Rasheed was standing in the market area of KootahMorh when Kant Kumar called him.
“Kumar was sitting in a shop at KootahMorh when he called us and when we went to him, he became aggressive and used abusive language and threatened us of dire consequences, and then physically pushed us,” said Rafiq, who has moved a written complaint before the Hiranagar Police.
Rafiq told Rising Kashmir that recently while interacting with media persons, he had expressed fear that the grave of the eight-year-old Gujjar girl who was raped and murdered in January may be damaged.
“Due to this fear, we did not move to the upper reaches like other Bakerwals in Rasana, Kootah and Kannah,” he said. “Around 15 Bakerwal families are in Kannah where the minor girl who was raped and murdered in Rasana has been buried.”
The Rasana rape and murder victim has been buried at the land owned by Haji Juma in Kannah village, the uncle of Muhammad Rafiq, after locals of Kootah did not allow burial of the minor girl at the graveyard of the Bakerwals.
“We shifted her body during the night to Kannah where she has been buried and we feel there is a possible threat to her grave and for this reason we did not move to upper reaches with other nomadic families,” Rafiq said.
He said around 15 Bakerwal families, comprising of over 50 persons, live in Kannah village.
They have yet to migrate with their livestock and cattle.
Rafiq said this time we had decided to leave behind at least two families for the protection of the minor girl’s grave.
He said the atmosphere is communally charged and they would not leave her grave alone.
“Police patrolling team often comes in Kanaah for our protection though they did not stay,” Rafiq said. “We are scared due to the communally-charged atmosphere.”
Hindu EktaManch (HEM) leader Kant Kumar told Rising Kashmir that he had not done anything.
“I just came to know that a complaint has been moved against me with Police,” Kumar said.
Hindu EktaManch, a rightwing organisation, was launched to start agitation in support of the arrested rape and murder accused of the eight-year-old Gujjar girl.
SSP KathuaShridharPatil and SHO HiranagarArvindSambyal were not available for comments.