Bajaj Allianz to cover over 6 lakh families under ABPMJAY in JK

Rising Kashmir News
Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, India’s leading private general insurer received the Letter of Award to implement Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana in the entire state of Jammu & Kashmir.
A company spokesman said the company will be providing health insurance to all 22 districts of the state and covering over 6 lakh families in the state, which is approximately more than 30% of the total population.
Bajaj Allianz General Insurance will be implementing this scheme in Jammu & Kashmir by end of this month. Under this scheme, there is no cap on family size and all members in the family would be covered for all pre-existing diseases, maternity etc. from day one. Each beneficiary family will be provided with a cover of Rs. 5 Lakh of Health Insurance covering secondary and tertiary care. The scheme is completely cashless for the beneficiary identified under the SECC data.
Commenting on this, Tapan Singhel, MD & CEO, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance said that, “We are operating in Jammu & Kashmir since 2002. We have been there for the people in their time of need and in the past paid claims of more than Rs. 1,000 crore during natural calamities faced by the state. This scheme by the Government gives us an opportunity to make difference in whatever way we can in the lives of people of J&K and it’s a matter of immense pride to be a part of this scheme.”