Baisakhi Mela Udhampur: DIPR hosts Cultural programme

April 16, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Department of Information and Public Relations in collaboration with Bureau of outreach communication Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Government of India presented a scintillating Cultural Programmes on the second day of three day Historic Devika Baisaki Mela here on the banks of the holy rivulet.

The Mela is being organised by District Administration Udhampur.

A large number of people witnessed the cultural bonanza. Local artists of district Udhampur presented cultural items like folk dance, Geetru depicting rich Dogra culture which was highly appreciated by the audience. Thousands from within and outside the district thronged Baisakhi mela and took holy dip in the pious Devika Ghat on its second day.

The temporary stalls of sweets, toys and accessories attracted a huge rush of people. A large number of men, women, and children were seen enjoying fun rides.

Mela Officer, Mohit Gupta, in charge Bureau of outreach Communication Ministry of Information and Broad casting Government of India, Gurnam Singh and officials of Information Department besides a large number of prominent citizen were present on the occasion.