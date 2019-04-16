About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
April 16, 2019 | Javid Sofi

Baisakhi: Devotees throng Shadimarg Gurduwara

Thousands of devotees thronged at the Chati Padshahi Gurduwara at Shadimarg village in south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Monday—on the second day of Baisakhi.
Devotees from Sikh community across Kashmir paid their obeisance at the Gurduwara by participating in shabbat keertan, Gurubani and Khand Paath.
Dr. Ravi Singh, president Gurduwara Prabandh committee Pulwama said that the chati Padshahi Gurduwara at Shadimarg is a historic place.
"it was around 300 years ago that our 6th Guru, HarGobind Singh sahib visited this place along with mughal emperor Jahangir and he stayed at this particular place," he said, adding that a Gurduwara was built at the same place where he stayed.
He said that they celebrate Baisakhi on three days. "The first day of Baisakhi is celebrated at our home, the second day here at Shadimarg and third day at Gurduwara in Tral, " he said, adding people from Sikh community across Kashmir and from different areas of Punjab visit the Gurduwara on second day of Baisakhi where they take part in shabkeertan which lasts for four hours.
He said that three days ahead of the festival the Gurduwara is decorated and proper arrangements for devotees are put in place.
"Members from Muslim community help in decoration, cleaning and preparing langar which is served to all devotees irrespective of their religion," he said, adding people from Muslim community and Pandit community also visit the Gurduwara to greet their skih brothers.
He also said that the place is a symbol mutual brotherhood as a saint, Katu Shah, remains buried near the Gurduwara who is highly revered by Muslims who visit his grave in droves to pay their obeisance. Shadimarg is a historic village around 20 kilometers from district headquarters in Pulwama situated on mughal road.
A composite locally known as Shadimarg Sarai was built by Jahangir for stay of travellers who were using the raod to travel to then India.

