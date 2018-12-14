Baig writes to Governor on curtailment in security to PDP’s ex-legislators

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 13:
The PDP patron and Member Parliament Muzaffar Hussain Baig has written a letter to Governor Satya Pal Malik to protest curtailment of security and vehicles to PDP leaders including former legislators and ministers.
“I want to bring to your kind notice certain security concerns relating to the ex-MLAs and high ranking functionaries of our party. I have been given to understand that security vehicles and even security staff have been withdrawn from many of these public figures and they have been provided with condemned and dilapidated vehicles. It is also been pointed out that this treatment is meted out only to the PDP functionaries. I trust that you will agree with me that the security situation particularly in Kashmir is very precarious and vulnerable. I will respectfully urge you to look into the matter and issue necessary directives to the concerned officials to redress the grievance of our party. When I come to Jammu, it will give me great pleasure to call on you,” reads the letter written by Baig to Malik.