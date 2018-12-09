Baig unlikely to quit PDP, to fight for top post

Ex MLA Abid Ansari, former MLA Sultan Panditpuri's son quit party
People within spoiling party: Nizamuddin
Yawar HussainSrinagar, Dec 08:
Even as rebel PDP leader Abid Ansari and Irfan Pandithpuri, son of former MLA Mohammad Sultan Panditpuri, on Saturday quit the party, there is every likelihood that another disgruntled leader and MP Muzaffar Hussain Baig may not desert the party but fight for the top post.
Sources close to Baig told Rising Kashmir that the meeting between PDP president Mehbooba Mufti and Baig last week hasn’t broken much ice.
“Baig is said to be contemplating to stick within the party and aim for the post of party president, currently held by Mehbooba Mufti, they said.
Last month, Baig had hinted at quitting the PDP and joining BJP ally Sajad Lone’s Peoples Conference.
Baig, who is founding member of PDP, had accused Mehbooba of ignoring him.
He had said he would wait for the party leadership’s reaction before exploring his other options.
If Mehbooba manages to keep Baig in the party, it would be a major boost for her and may help her save the party from further desertions.
Meanwhile, PDP rebel and ex-MLA Abid Hussain Ansari today announced his resignation from the party.
Abid, whose nephew Imran Raza Ansari has already joined Peoples Conference, said PDP has failed people of J&K on all fronts.
“I don’t want to be a part of the lies and deception being perpetrated by the party,” Abid said adding he has sent a letter of resignation to PDP president Mehbooba Mufti.
Abid and his nephew Imran had revolted against Mehbooba immediately after fall of PDP-BJP coalition government in June this year and accused her of nepotism and favouritism.
Both are influential Shia leaders and both are now close to BJP ally Sajjad Lone, whose Peoples Conference is now emerging as third force in Kashmir.
In a related development, Irfan Pandithpuri, son of former PDP heavyweight Mohammad Sultan Pandithpuri, formally joined Peoples Conference today.
Irfan’s father Mohammad Sultan Pandithpuri had won assembly elections twice and was also elected to legislative council once in his lifetime.
In last assembly election, PDP had given mandate to Ghulam Nabi Panditpuri, the brother of former MLA Mohammad Sultan Panditpuri from Langate constituency.
Engineer Abdul Rasheed, who heads the Awami Ittihad Party, has won last two Assembly elections from Langate constituency.
Meanwhile, senior PDP leader Nizamuddin Bhat refuted reports of him resigning from the party.
Talking to Rising Kashmir, Bhat termed these reports as a “blatant lie”.
“There are people within, who want to spoil the party. That is why they are spreading these canards about their colleagues,” he said.
Bhat’s comments come a day after Mehbooba while replying to question on reports of Bhat quitting PDP had said, “People join and leave a party before elections.”
Bhat said that the party leaders are ready to accept and fight a maligning game from the adversaries. “However, if the game is being orchestrated from within then what options does one have.”
“We are firmly behind Mehbooba. She as a leader should take note of these activities by people within. She should at least be aware,” Bhat said.
He said those people within the party, who are questioning the loyalty of some leaders, want only to deter the image of the party.
“I have been in politics and journalism for over 40 years. They are trying to discredit me through fake social media campaign based on fake accounts,” Bhat said.
