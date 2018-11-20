Baig says will join third front if Sajad Lone interested

Yawar HussainSrinagar
In a major jolt to Peoples Democratic Party, senior leader and member parliament Muzzafar Hussain Baig Tuesday said if Sajad Lone is interested in the third front he would like to join it.
Addressing a press conference here, Baig said, "Peoples Conference is like home to me."
He said people from within PDP have contacted him for formation of a new government.
"This press conference is to see how PDP responds to my issues. They sidelined me by moving me out through Parliament election," Baig lamented.
Baig's comments come in the wake of rebellion in PDP since governor rule was imposed in the state in June.
PDP's rebel leaders have been openly castigating the party leadership for promoting family rule.
Baig's brother and PDP MLA from Baramulla, Javaid Baig, earlier rebelled against the party only to be back in the party.
PDP's rebel leaders including Imran Raza Ansari, Abid Ansari, Abbas Wani, Mohammad Shafi Bhat and Yasir Reshi are yet to join back with the Ansaris and Yasir Reshi openly siding with Peoples Conference in the recent Urban Local Body elections.