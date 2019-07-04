Baig meets Governor

Muzaffar Hussain Baig, former Member of Parliament, met Governor Satya Pal Malik at Raj Bhavan today.
Governor and Sh. Baig discussed about range of issues relating to public importance and holistic development of the State.
Governor urged Baig to continue his sustained endeavours for promoting public welfare.
Muzaffar Hussain Baig, former Member of Parliament, met Governor Satya Pal Malik at Raj Bhavan today.
Governor and Sh. Baig discussed about range of issues relating to public importance and holistic development of the State.
Governor urged Baig to continue his sustained endeavours for promoting public welfare.