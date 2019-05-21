Baig condemns killing of PDP worker in Kulgam

May 21, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Patron of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Muzaffar Hussain Baig Monday condemned the killing of a PDP worker in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

Baig termed the killing of a PDP worker as unfortunate, saying that such killings will yield no results.

He prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and also for the courage to the bereaved family.

Meanwhile Baigh paid tributes to the Late Mirwaiz Moulana Farooq and Abdul Gani Lone on their anniversaries.

He prayed for the heavenly abode of the duo on their anniversaries. (KNS)