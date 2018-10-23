Baggage of corruption

Governor Satya Pal Malik said last month (September 29) that corruption was "deep-seated" in the state but there would be no compromise on it in his administration. Malik said “The amount of money Kashmir had, if that would have been properly utilised, then Kashmir would have become golden Kashmir.” He told reporters at a youth festival at SKICC that he had come to the state with one suitcase and will return with that only. While hearing about the disproportionate assets cases of those in politics or in the state’s bureaucracy, the words of the governor sound inspiring. But right now people of the state do not seem to have their eyes fixed on the governor’s suitcase but the wealth that has been accumulated by officials by illegal means. The governor may leave with his suitcase only, but he would rather be remembered for the situation he leaves the state in. Corruption is a major public concern in Jammu and Kashmir. Due to lack of transparency, the menace has spread like a virus in the government departments. Successive regimes have declared wars against corruption, but have delivered little on ground. As long as rampant corruption goes on, governance cannot be effective. If the government is to provide good governance and deal effectively with the problems and challenges of any nature, it is important to ensure complete accountability in functioning at all levels of the Executive. Corrupt elements need to be identified and removed from the state machinery. Unfortunately, senior officials have been sitting with their eyes, ears and mouths shut to the corruption and nepotism around them. Government before have talked about the need to appoint full time departmental vigilance officer for all such departments which are prone to corruption. Had any government been serious about the issue, it would have delivered results by now. Failure of successive governments to tackle rampant corruption has meant that it has become institutionalized in many respects. It has almost become a requisite for getting a piece of work done in government offices. There is a sort of inertia that has crept into the offices where nothing moves till some illegal gratifications are made. Governments have been making tall claims about good governance, but it is impossible to think of good or clean governance if corruption remains rampant. Now the onus is on the governor to reform the administrative system so that corrupt elements are isolated. By acting tough against corrupt officials, he can set a strong deterrent for others.