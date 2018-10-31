Bafliaz fire incident: DC Poonch distributes cash relief to affected families

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Oct 30:
District Development Commissioner on Tuesday gave away cash relief to affected families of Bafliaz fire incident.
Eight residential houses were gutted in the fire incident on the intervening night of 28/29 October. There was no report of injury or loss of life in the incident.
The DC visited the area and gave cash Relief of Rs 5000 per family. As a relief measure, Deputy Commissioner Poonch provided relief material to Tehsildar Surankote for further distribution among the affected families out of District Red Cross Society Poonch. Army gave food and eatables to the affected families, an official said.