Bad road conditions damaging Kashmir economy, normal life: KEA

March 30, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Kashmir Economic Alliance (KEA) on Saturday said the poor condition of roads across Kashmir was damaging the Valley's economy and normal life.

“There is not a single road, which is fit for human use as potholes and other ditches have made travel miserable,” KEA Can Muhammad Yasin Khan said in a statement.

Khan, who also heads Kaahmir Traders and Manufacturers Federation (KTKF), said the patients being ferried for treatment are the worst victims of the bad roads.

He said that from hampering normal life to affecting business, the bad roads have added to the miseries of the people in the valley.

Khan said that the business activities are badly affected as the roads along market places are in such a bad shape that customers avoid visiting even the City center Lal Chowk and Residency Road.

“Poor condition of roads has also created traffic mess and thus customers avoid visiting markets because it takes hours to cover distance of minutes,” KEA Chairman said.

Khan said that given the ongoing construction of various projects including flyovers and overhead bridges, there are no proper reflectors that could guide the drivers and thus the roads have become more accident prone.

He appealed to Governor S P Malik to personally look into the matter.

“Given the start of new tourist season the government should take up road repairs on priority,” Khan said.