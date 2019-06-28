About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
June 28, 2019 |

Backdoor appointment regimes

The last time the union government showed real seriousness to deal with the unemployment problem in Jammu and Kashmir was when former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh deputed an expert panel headed by renowned economist C Rangarajan. That was about nine years ago, and the committee did submit its report that helped in calibrating different schemes and polices. The committee back then attracted lot of attention primarily because it was believed that the efforts would generate as many as one lakh jobs in the state. Although it was prudent of the union government to pick an economist for the task, the outreach wasn’t politically delinked – it followed the severe unrest of 2010 in the valley. After some time the figure to woo the people in the state was restated by former chief minister and former finance minister of the state. Pegged at 80,000 – the job package became fodder in politicking. While the report of Rangarajan committee recommended sector based investment to the tune of Rs 2500 crore over a period of five years, the governments that followed hardly followed the footsteps of their predecessor. When former chief minister Omar Abdullah announced 80,000 jobs for the youth, he was rebuked by Mehbooba Mufti (in Opposition then). She alleged that National Conference had reverted to old of backdoor appointments and misuse of authority. Similar allegations were made for the previous government with Mehbooba Mufti as its chief minister – backdoor appointments and nepotism by Peoples Democratic Party. So, in a decade and regarding the unemployment in the state in general and Kashmir valley in particular, it is politics that has dominated – first because the central government’s outreach in the wake of unrest in Kashmir, then state governments using the job card either to appease the jobless or to attack the party in power. Good things did come out of the Rangarajan report though – for instance scholarships, skill development programmes, initiatives in different sectors including agriculture and handicrafts, employment generation programmes, etc. The same cannot be said of the state governments that failed to emulate the central outreach. And the previous union government, it has clearly exhibited a partisan approach while addressing the issues in Jammu and in Kashmir. The mess created by the state governments has once again come to light by the crackdown on the politicians and businessmen. Although it could have been argued that ‘selective targeting’ is the agenda of the government, but those who were in power in the past have to give account of all they have done in the state.       

 

