Backchannel takes over war frenzy

Trump confident Indo-Pak hostilities will end soon
‘Involved in trying to help them stop this’
Press Trust of IndiaHanoi, Feb 28:
President Donald Trump Thursday voiced confidence that the hostilities between India and Pakistan would end soon, saying he has some "reasonably decent" news with the US involved in trying to help reduce tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.
In his opening statement at a crowded press conference at the end of his second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in the Vietnamese capital, Trump said the US has some "reasonably attractive news" from Pakistan and India.
"We have been involved in trying to help them (India and Pakistan) stop and we have some reasonably decent news," he told the reporters.
"I think hopefully that (tensions) could be coming to an end, it has been going on for a long time," Trump said in his first comments since India and Pakistan both claimed to have shot down each other's fighter planes on Wednesday, with Pakistan capturing one Indian pilot.
Tensions have escalated between India and Pakistan in the wake of Indian Air Force’s air strikes inside Pakistan on February 26.
The US president also said that there is a lot of "dislike" (between India and Pakistan).
US Acting Defence Secretary Patrick Shanahan has also been working on efforts to de-escalating tensions and urging both Pakistan and India to avoid further military action, the Pentagon said in a statement.
Shanahan has been in contact with the Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, National Security Advisor John Bolton, Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff Joseph Dunford and Commander of US Central Command General Joseph Votel on the India-Pakistan tensions, it said.