Back to Village Programme: Govt allots officers to Panchayats across JK

June 19, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The Government today allotted officers to Panchayats across the State for achieving the objectives of the “Back to Village" Programme which is being organized across the State from June 20 to June 27, 2019.

According to the order issued by the General Administration Department (GAD), the Government at various levels has detailed officers/officials with other specific responsibilities for smooth conduct of the programme.

In this regard, Governor, Satya Pal Malik has already addressed a D.O. letter to Administrative Secretaries, Divisional Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners seeking their involvement in the implementation of the programme. Chief Secretary has also written to all Deputy Commissioners for their active involvement and participation in achieving the objectives of this programme.

“All officers/officials connected with “Back to Village” programme are expected to discharge their assigned duties with devotion and with seriousness. Any failure on this account will entail disciplinary action as warranted under rules,” reads the GAD order.