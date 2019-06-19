About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
June 19, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Back to Village’ prog: Rohit Kansal reviews preparations

Directs DDCs to install posters, hoardings in their districts

Principal Secretary, Planning, Development & Monitoring, Rohit Kansal reviewed the pre-launch preparations of the State Government’s ambitious Government-public interface programme-Back to Village- at a meeting with District Development Commissioners (DDCs) here today.
The meeting was attended by Secretary Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, Sheetal Nanda, Secretary GAD, Dr Farooq Ahmad Lone, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, Director Information, Gulzar Ahmad Dar and other senior officers. The DDCs attended the meeting through video conferencing.
During the meeting, Kansal reviewed the preparedness for deployment of staff and logistics for smooth conduct of Back to Village programme starting from June 20. The Principal Secretary was briefed about various modes of raising awareness being made by DCCs about the programme among masses and making it a success.
It was given out that sufficient of staff has been deployed and logistical arrangements have also been finalized.
Rohit Kansal directed DDCs that posters, banners, hoardings should be installed in their respective districts as to aware people about the Back to Village- programme.
He stressed on complete coordination between the Government machinery and various media outlets for attaining successful outcome of the programme. He said that district level nodal officers should be appointed for smooth conduct of the programme. He directed DDCs that they should place the relevant data in a special website "Back to village" for general public.
On the occasion, Director Information, Gulzar Ahmad Dar, briefed the Principal Secretary about the media plan for better coverage of the progamme. The Director Information sought DDCs feedback to further strengthening the media coverage.
Under this novel administrative outreach, it may be recalled; designated gazetted officers will stay for at least two-days including a night halt in assigned villages and take a firsthand assessment of developmental needs and economic potential by holding direct interaction with people and Panchayat representatives. The officers will then submit a report to the concerned district administrations for redressal of their grievances.

 

