‘Back to Village’ prog held across Jammu region

June 24, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Continuing with the agenda of decentralizing power at the grass roots level, the ‘Back to Village’ initiative today entered day 4 with all the Panchayat halqas of Jammu hummed with multi activities like women gram sabhas, public meetings, inspections, constitution of social audit committees, plantation drives, distribution of soil health cards, awareness about centrally and state-sponsored schemes, Grehpraveshs of PMAY beneficiaries.

As per an official, the programme envisages taking the administration at the doorsteps of rural people and involving them in decision making.

At UDHAMPUR, day four of ‘Back to Village’ initiative saw activities being undertaken in 9 panchayats of the district, with visiting officers conducting public meets, inspections to access the status of amenities available for the people at grassroots’ level, besides identifying areas for growth for the panchayat.

Public interactions in panchayats saw people raising issues of dilapidated conditions of link roads, poor water supply, increase in industrial pollution affecting the production of crops, pending payments of MGNREGA, left out beneficiaries in Ayushman Bharat scheme, lack of street lights, irregular power supply among others.

At JAMMU, as part of the Back to Village programme, District Development Commissioner, Ramesh Kumar, visited Kot Balwal village and assessed the implementation of the initiative.

He inspected the stalls installed by various government departments, Agriculture, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Revenue, J&K Bank, Health etc, to educate the rural masses about the development schemes.

The culture wing of the Department of Information and Public Relations organized a colourful cultural program depicting the development process initiated by the government in various fields.

DDC asked the rural masses to come up with their grievances, during the ongoing programme, with regard to the development process in their area so that the efforts could be made to redress their issues.

At SAMBA, under the phase second of ‘Back to Village’ programme various activities including Gram Sabhas, interactions with PRIs, inaugurations and awareness camps were held in 36 Panchayat Halqas of Ramgarh, Nud and Sumb blocks of the district.

The visiting officers organized number of interaction programs in the panchayats to assess the development needs of people and take their feedback for socio-economic transformation of rural areas.

The visiting officers urged the sarpanchs, panchs and senior citizens to ensure their participatory role plan formulations for effective development in their areas.

Meanwhile, the District Development Commissioner, Sushma Chauhan along with Assistant Commissioner Revenue Kulbhushan Khajuria, Assistant Commissioner Development, Muddasir Latif Tasir conducted an extensive tour of various panchayats including Rangoon, Chak Salaria, Mananu, Diruee and took stock of implementation of the programme.

She also interacted with the public and listened to their issues.

At Kathua, Gram Sabha meeting, the constitution of village health and sanitation committee, social audit committee and agriculture committee were few activities performed on second day of phase two of ‘Back to Village’ programme.

During Gram Sabha meetings at Godu Falal, Najote, Pathwal, Gura Mundian, Dher, Bhed Blore and Mooni panchayats of Kathua, villagers raised demand for a fresh survey of left over beneficiaries for various Govt. schemes, community sanitary complex, compensation due to crop loss, old age pension, scholarship for students, water supply schemes and repair of damaged roads besides augmentation of PDD infra.

The designated officers motivated the villagers to establish vermin compost units, play fields, activities for water conservation and restoration of natural water bodies and plantation drive besides various welfare programmes.

It is pertinent to mention that 52 panchayats of 5 blocks in Kathua were observing “Back to Village” programme in the second day of phase two.

The event also witnessed female Gram Sabhas, an inspection of rural infrastructure and inauguration of newly constructed public utilities. Letter of PM to Sarpanchs was also read out in all panchayats.

AT REASI, activities like the inauguration of pakka track at panchayat Sarh Lower in block Mahore, the inauguration of a footbridge at panchayat Chaklas, block Thuroo besides inspection of public utilities, plantation and cleanliness drives marked day 4 of Back to Village programme in the district.

The designated officers highlighted the importance of rainwater harvesting, cleanliness, plantation, during various gram sabhas organised in all the allotted panchayats of the district.

A number of Gram Sabhas, awareness camps besides inspections were held in the twin districts to assess the development needs of people and take their feedback for socio-economic transformation of rural areas.

‘Back to Village’ public outreach programme also took off in the border Pir Panchal districts of Rajouri and Poonch.

At Rajouri, Gram Sabhas, awareness camps besides inspections were held in the district to assess the development needs of people and take their feedback for socio-economic transformation of rural areas.

Prasana Ramaswami, Additional Secretary Disaster Management visited Badoon-A panchayat of block Dhangri of district Rajouri.

Ramaswami threw light on the programme saying that the main aim of the programme is to take the first hand appraisal of the grievances of the general public and to ensure that public takes part in development activities so that the idea of participatory planning becomes a reality. He took stock of public delivery system, functioning of the Anagwandi centres, mid day meal schemes and developmental works.

The public demanded further strengthening of coordination among the departments with the PRIs for effective planning and implementation of the schemes. They also demanded formulation of lift water supply schemes for the district.



At Poonch, the fourth day of Back to Village programme was marked with Gram Sabhas in various panchayats during which the visiting officers listened to the issues and demands of people which included link roads, upgradation of schools, dispensaries in villages.

Deputy Commissioner, Rahul Yadav, visited various panchyats in Bufliaz and Surankote and interacted with the PRIs, people and the visiting officers and assessed the activities being conducted under "Back to Village" progtamme.

Meanwhile, ADC Sheraz ul haq and DPO also visited different panchayats and assesses the programme implementation.

The visiting officers also inspected schools, Aanganwari centers, MG NREGA works, PMAY houses, fish ponds, Sub center Animal and sheep husbandry and orchards under Horticulture department.

They inaugurated several development works including Bridal path in park at panchayat Rajpura, bridal pakka path besides laying foundation stone for Anganwari center in Rajpura Manhattan.

A cultural program was also organised by District Administration in collaboration with District Information Center regarding "Back to Village".

