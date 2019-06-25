‘Back to Village’ prog continued across Jammu region on day 5

June 25, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The Back to the Village programme continued across Jammu region on the fifth day as people from various walks of life joined and raised their demands.

As per an official, at Jammu, Day 5 of Back to Village programme recorded a multitude of activities which inter alia included Gram Sabhas, Women Gram Sabhas, interaction with frontline government functionaries, PRIs, social activists, NGOs, prominent citizens and retired employees, visit to schools, health centers, AW centers, government assets, water bodies, electric stations, important private enterprises, ongoing and languishing projects besides inauguration of playfields, buildings and development works, visit to villages of the allotted panchayats and constitution of social audit committees by the gram panchayat where it doesn’t exist. Distribution of certificates/benefits/opening of accounts, enrollment of beneficiaries under PM kisan and PM Shram yogi mandhan, cleanliness drives and plantation drives in gram Panchayats.



At Samba, Day 5 of Back to Village programme was marked with various activities mandated under the initiative in the 2nd phase of “Back to Village programme” in 36 panchayat halqas of Nud, Ramgarh and Sumb blocks of the district.

In a significant achievement, Rarri Panchayat of Ramgarh block of Samba district got the privilege of becoming the first Panchayat of Jammu and Kashmir to go high-tech as part of the ‘’Digital India’’ campaign.

The designated officer for the Panchayat in presence of Sub District Magistrate Vijaypur launched the event under the “Back to Village” programme.

Meanwhile, the designated officers dedicated Sanitary napkin vending machines to the Girl students of various Government Schools including Higher Secondary School Goran, Higher Secondary School Sumb and High School Rarian in Ramgarh and Sumb blocks. The machines were installed by District Social Welfare Department under the supervision of DSW.

The designated officers also conducted interaction programmes and awareness camps in their respective panchayats during which people were informed about various welfare schemes.

The day also witnessed Gram Sabhas for both men and women organized in various Panchayats where people put-forth their demands with regard to road connectivity, power, water, healthcare, education, conservation of water resources and proper implementation of government sponsored schemes.

The PM letter addressed to the Gram Sabhas was also read on the occasion.

The Visiting Officers inaugurated several development works including playfield, Houses under PMAY-G, IHHL besides distributed MGNREGA job cards, PRCs to the beneficiaries followed by constitution of Social Audit Committees by the concerned Gram Panchayats. Other activities including sanitation and plantation drives were also carried out in various Panchayats Halqas.

At Kathua, On the fifth consecutive day of phase 3 of the ‘Back to Village’ programme, designated officers conducted Gram Sabhas, inspections and interaction programmes in 44 panchayats across 4 blocks of the district.

The officers covered Panchayats of Nagri, Kathua, Dhar Mahanpur and Mandli blocks to get first hand appraisal of basic amenities in villages besides taking stock of rural issues.

DDC, Vikas Kundal, visited several panchayats and assesses the activities being conducted under the programme.

The villagers projected various demands like benefits under PM Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), old age pension, PM Jan Aarogya Yojana(PMJAY), drinking water, augmentation of PDD infra, renewal of gun licenses, PRC, Dogra Certificate, subsidy on agriculture implements, repair of link roads besides benefits from other welfare schemes.

DDC stressed on motivating villagers to participate in conservation and restoration of natural water bodies, rain water harvesting, establishing vermin compost units, plantation drive during monsoons and leveling playfields.

The officers distributed LPG cylinders under Ujjwala Yojana, fruit saplings and pass books for BBBP beneficiaries besides inaugurating rural infrastructure and employment fair for rural youth.

DDC was accompanied by ACD Kathua, Sukhpal Singh, BDOs, Tehsildar, Naib Tehsildar and Patwari of the concerned panchayat.

At UDHAMPUR, phase 2 of the Back to Village initiative commenced in the district today with 104 panchayats being taken up for programme activities.

Under the initiative, a range of programmes including gram sabhas and inspections of public facilities in each of these panchayats were carried out. The aim of these initiatives is to get a correct understanding of developmental shortfalls and other requirements.

During the public meets, people raised a multitude of issues including immediate augmentation of power supply and Medicare facilities, road connectivity especially internal roads, water scarcity, inclusion of left out beneficiaries under Ayushman Bharat, school upgradation, constitution of social audit committees, clearing of pending payments under MGNREGA, availability of medical transport for patients especially for pregnant ladies, inappropriate educational facilities, among others issues.

During these meets, women were also educated about the importance of being self-reliant. They were given the information about the creation of Self-Help Groups (SHG) and various skill development programmes, besides other state and centrally sponsored schemes.

A number of inspections of public services were also carried out during the day. Designated administrators were accompanied by officers from concerned line departments in order to ensure proper understanding and recording of grievances and concerns which will be submitted as a compiled report to the office of DC for their redressal.

DDC Dr Piyush Singla also visited various Panchayat of Block Udhampur to take review of Back to village initiative. He interacted with PRI, members Villagers and visiting officers and enquired about implementation of the initiative.

Director Horticulture, Jammu Raj Kumar Katoch visited Panchayat Mansar and Dr Ravi Shankar also visited at panchayat Chani Tehsil Majalta of District Udhampur.

Pertinently out of total 236 panchayats, 121 were covered in phase -1 . The remaining 115 panchayats will be covered as part of phase -2

At Reasi, various activities including Gram Sabhas, Mahila Gram sabhas, distribution of job cards, PRCs and other certificates, inspection of public utilities and water bodies, interaction with frontline government functionaries, PRIs and prominent citizens, visit to schools, health centers, AW centers, government assets, electric stations, ongoing and languishing projects besides inauguration of playfields, buildings and development works marked the Day 5 of Back to Village programme in the district.

Principal Secretary, HU&DD, Dheeraj Gupta, during his visit to Sirakotla Panchayat laid foundation stone for drain besides inaugurating works under MGNREGA for development of water point at ward 6 of the Panchayat. He also inspected local health centres, schools, ponds and other water bodies at Sirah, Kotla and Karkyal villages.

Gupta also witnessed cultural programme and volleyball tournament in the evening.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner, Indu Kanwal Chib also visited panchayat Ghiyala of block Reasi and oversaw the Back to Village programme. She also inspected bridge at Anji Nallah and planted saplings at the panchayat, the official added.



