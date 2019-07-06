Back to Village: Experiences, observations and expectations

July 06, 2019 | Reyaz Ahmad Mir

PERSPECTIVE

Back to village is actually; back to peace, progress and prosperity. Peace-the soothing experience for soul and mind, is beyond its narrow physical connotation. Villages, far off from city crowd, complex life patterns, impulses of false display, and cultural tangles, are still embedded with tranquility having potential to rejuvenate the distressed hearts.

Without disturbing the treasure of peace, villages also deserve to be provided the basic amenities to support the life to live. Modern age has brought the life to comforts. If not comforts, the set up to get rid of multiple miseries is surely to be put in place in villages.

Watching the naval experience of Back to Village (B2V) programme as a participant observer, I believe this can unveil the new contours of holistic development of prosperity in villages. A visiting officer to village was empowered to reckon the field functionaries of every department. The reckoning was taken in public about dozens of welfare schemes devised for rural people particularly for marginalized.

As a part of B2V programme, I had a thrilling experience being accompanied with Visiting Officer (VO), designated for a small but beautiful village-Shrai, located in Tangmarg Community Development Block near the famous woods of Budrekot. We reached the village at 9.20 am and straight away went to Government Middle School, Shrai. The VO attended a grand morning assembly and watched beautiful presentations of students in the school. Deeply impressed by the budding KG and class first students and the holistic performance of the school, the VO expressed and hoped in a surcharged state of emotions that schooling in government sector too would surely lead to academic excellence at par with private sector in the days to come.

Since there was no elected panchayat in the village, so a marathon interface between the VO and various front line field functionaries representing a number of departments and organizations took place. The VO took the holistic review from all functionaries viz.a.viz their respective domain of activities. He himself explained the objectives, eligibility and mechanism of dozens of schemes and initiatives meant for the rural people and accordingly took a deep account of these schemes from concerned officials during a day long discussion. This interaction has largely benefitted the villages by way of getting full awareness regarding all the programmes actually devised for them.

After having a small break for lunch at 5 pm in day first, the VO along with all officials and respectable citizens of the village took an extensive tour of the all village link roads, kanals, water bodies, ICDS centers, Public Distribution Outlets, small private enterprises present in the village. During the visit, he inaugurated a link road and also laid foundation for another one. The immediate issues and problems in different fields were identified and taken up for immediate intervention with concerned agencies of Rural Development, Power Development, Agriculture, Horticulture, Labor Departments and other agencies and organizations. A time bound task was given to all departments’ viz.a.viz constitution of self help groups under Umeed/Nrlm scheme, execution of important works, replacement of damaged electricity poles and loose wire, issuing of Golden Health Cards to deserving people, Soil Health Cards etc.

After observing Magrib prayer in Jamia Masjid Shrai with a huge congregation, the VO had an informal walk-in-evening interaction with people of the village. They discussed the strategies with regard to the flood threat the village is persistently looming under because of the stream flowing through the village which has recently damaged the bridge over it and disconnected a huge population living across the stream in different hamlets and villages. While staying in village for night, different deputations met the VO till late night and presented their views and opinions to ensure the meaningful participatory planning for the village.

The Day 2nd programme started with an early morning visit to nearby fish farm of a local entrepreneur and an important road connecting the village with Srinagar-Gulmarg highway which was found in a dilapidated condition. The VO also inspected the play ground of the village in the morning. An extensive morning interaction was held with sports loving youth and functionaries of Youth Services and Sports Department in the ground to evolve a proper mechanism so that ample chunk of land available is developed into a beautiful mini stadium. The Officer urged the youth to form sports clubs and get registered with Sports Council for obtaining the benefits meant for the purpose.

On return, visiting officer had an exhaustive interaction with around many educated but unemployed youths of the village having obtained PG/BG/ Professional degrees in different disciplines. The VO provided ample opportunities to everyone present in the meeting to speak out their heart. While discussing the unemployment crisis, he was subsequently suggesting the possible way out in the ambit of cluster of schemes, unfortunately unknown to them in most of the cases.

After having a fruitful interaction with students, the VO had an informal meeting with general masses of people of the village (Deh Majlis) including a good number of women to discuss all issues facing the people and to chalk out the mechanism for their priority and prompt solution. Potential of the village was also discussed and its optimum utilization was threadbare discussed with the people in front of representatives of various departments.

Since maximum activities of the programme were held in the premises of school, so a cleanliness drive was carried out in the school at the end to make the premises free from trash. The visiting Officer along with other officials and some locals took part in the drive wholeheartedly. The VO again went to the play field, situated on the bank of Nallah Ferozpore in the outskirts of village, to watch the pre-dusk cricket match. After a brief interaction with players, he hit the ball with bat and declared his- two days and a night, back to village visit concluded.

The concept and the implementation of Back to Village programme was found to be absolutely unique and creative to reach out the villages and to start a paradigm shift from top down to bottom up approach with a successful participatory planning at ground level.

The programme should not be confined to only two days or recommendations put forward by the visiting officers in different villages. The connectivity between the villages and the concerned visiting officers must continue for three to five years with six monthly reviews of decisions taken during the last back to village programme. The officers must adopt the concerned villages by virtue of Government order to translate the vision into practicality. Back to village initiative seems to be the best approach to settle the day today issues for survival in the tough political situation we have been living in till the bigger issue is resolved.

reyazmir58@gmail.com