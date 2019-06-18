‘Back to Village’: DC B’pora finalizes arrangements

June 18, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Deputy Commissioner Bandipora Shahbaz Ahmad Mirza Monday chaired a meeting of officers and field staff of Rural Development Department to finalize the arrangements for the implementation of ‘Back to the Village’ programme.

The meeting was attended by Additional District Development Commissioner Bandipora Mohammad Yousuf Mir, Assistant Commissioner Revenue Reyaz Ahmad Beigh, Joint Director Planning Imitiyaz Ahmad, Assistant Commissioner Development Jahangir Ahmad Khandey, District Information Officer Jahangir Ahmad Akhoon, District Panchayat Officer Nazir Ahmad and other senior officers of the district.

The meeting finalized several measures to be taken for the effective implementation of the program in 151 Panchayats of the district.

Under the programme, Panchayats shall be accessed by the Gazetted Officers of the State and each officer shall spend a minimum of 2 days, which includes one night, in the allocated Panchayat. The meeting finalized the list of officers and officials to be deputed in the Panchayats.

Deputy Commissioner said the officers will interact with the people at Panchayat level and take a first- hand account of the issues and problems of the people and will give a report to the administration for the redressal of grievances.

He said it will be best opportunity for the officers to connect with the people at grassroot level and know the problems of the people. He said for the people it shall be the government at their door step. “Earlier the people used to visit the corridors of power to redress their grievances but now shunning the past practice, the government is coming at the doorstep of the people to listen to them thus bringing in the real essence of the democracy at grass root level,” he added.



