‘Back to Village’: B’pora admin organize boat rally in Wullar

June 20, 2019

The District administration Bandipora on Wednesday organized a Boat Rally in Wullar Lake to create awareness about the Back to Village Program.

The colorful program was organized in Laharwalpora village on the banks of Wullar Lake which was attended by students and villagers including men, women, youngsters and children.

The Boat rally was flagged off by District Development Commissioner Shahbaz Ahmad Mirza and Superintendent of Police Rahul Malik in presence of Joint Director Planning Imtiyaz Ahmad.

The participants enjoyed the boat riding and hoisted the flags with information regarding Back to Village program inscribed on it. On the occasion women sung traditional songs to welcome the guests and to praise the program of the government.

On the occasion officers interacted with the people and informed them about the program. The Deputy Commissioner urged the locals to participate in the program by interacting with the visiting officers and put forward their grievances before them besides giving them feedback regarding implementation of various schemes.

Mirza said that the deputed officers will interact with the people at Panchayat level and take a first- hand account of the issues and problems of the people and will give a report to the administration for the redressal of grievances. The officers shall also monitor the implementation of various welfare schemes in their respective Panchayats and ensure that services are being provided to the people including education, health besides other basic amenities.

Kick-Boxing champion Tajamul-Islam also participated in the event and urged the people to participate in the Back to Village program so that they can communicate their grievances top the government. She appreciated the program and said that for the first time the government is reaching out to the people at their doorstep to listen to their grievances shunning the past practice of people visiting the corridors of power in capital cities.

