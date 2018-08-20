Back to square one at Governor’s Grievance Cell

Directions fail to resolve peoples’ problems
Should I approach Imran Khan for ‘Tableeli’, a dejected complainant asks
Yawar HussainSrinagar, Aug 19:
Nearly half the complaints are returning to the Governor’s Grievance Cell, citing unsatisfactory or wrong replies.
With the Governor’s Grievance Cell failing to resolve the peoples’ problems despite its clear cut directions, a complainant has asked the administration whether he should request Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan to bring some change on this side of border as the district administration had failed to resolve his issue for the past 10 years.
Talib-ul-Haq, a dejected complainant, tweeted, “Dear JK grievance has the said list been published as assured? Or should we have requested ImranKhanPTI to bring some tabdeli (change) on this side of LOC as well as this task seems to be beyond the district administration (10years!).”
According to sources, nearly 600 complaints disposed of in two weeks have returned to the Govwernor’s Grievence Cell, with complainants citing that they were either not satisfied with the reply of the department or the person in question or with their complaints not being replied to within the stipulated time of 15 days.
Another complainant, Aiam Arun, citing his dissatisfaction, complained that he had not got any reply to his earlier complaint against the posting of staff at Public Health Centre and Community Health Centre, Khour for a long time.
In a message to the Governor’s Grievance Cell, Arun wrote on July 30, “Sir, I have posted a grievance regarding health facilities at my place under grievance number 999000877201 on July 10 but no resolution have been made yet. Please provide details.”
Interestingly, as per the laid down norms, a complainant needs to be provided with a reply within 15 days, which, however, is not the case as many complaints have not been replied to by the respective departments since March 2018.
A top official in the secretariat said the auto-reminder option for the departments in the Grievance Cell portal was removed when former cabinet minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmaker Tassaduq Mufti was the coordinator of the cell.
“Since then the departments that don’t reply to the complaints forwarded to them don’t get an auto-reminder for the delay caused by them,” said an official privy to the erstwhile Chief Minister Grievance Cell’s working under the PDP-BJP government said.
Last week, the government claimed that since the imposition of Governor’s rule in June till August 10, the Governor’s Grievance Cell had disposed of 9866 (including those received earlier) by forwarding them to the concerned departments for timely redress.
However, the government did not touch upon the number of complaints re-sent to Governor’s Grievance Cell after the directions passed on by it fail to make any impact on the ground.
“The Grievance Cell received 9626 complaints and grievances of which 9866 (including those received earlier) had been dealt with and forwarded to the concerned quarters for timely redress while 357 complaints and grievances are under process,” the government said.
According to sources, the problems start after a complaint is forwarded to the respective department as in most cases the complaint is forwarded to the same official, who is officially designated to answer about his or her department, defeating in itself the very purpose of the redress mechanism.
“The complaint ideally should go to an Administrative Secretary so accountability of lower rung officials is institutionalised,” an official posted formerly in the CM’s secretariat said.
Also, the problem being brushed under the carpet is of departments not providing factual and right information to a complainant.
Jammu Kashmir Blood Donors (JKBD) on August 8 sought a reply from the Governor’s Grievance Cell on a complaint number 999000901452 which was still unaddressed.
Replying to JKBD, the Governor’s Grievance Cell asked him to check the status of his complaint on the website.
“Your complaint has been redirected to the concerned department, as sir you are not satisfied with the reply furnished by the respective department,” the Governor’s Grievance Cell in their communiqué wrote to JKBD.
JKBD in their reply to the Governor’s Grievance Cell on August 9 wrote, “Yes, we are not satisfied because we asked the status of files dispatched by us and the number given in the complaint but their (department’s) reply is a different story. Kindly direct the authority to go through complaint matter.”
The complaint in question was re-directed but it became a part of the ‘disposed of’ list of the Governor’s Grievance Cell which includes a total of 9866.
Another complainant Joshi Sajad Ahmad after receiving a reply to his complaint wrote to the Governor’s Grievance Cell, “This is entirely a different story and has nothing to do with my grievance. I'm from Mohalla Bunpora where pipeline was installed three to four years ago, however, the drinking water is yet to be supplied.”
Meanwhile, the three Advisors to the Governor who have been meeting people to listen and address their grievances have created a clear distinction between the Governor’s Grievance Cell and their affairs.
A group of people from Ganderbal told Rising Kashmir that they had gone to meet the Governor’s Advisor, Bharat Bhushan Vyas at the Church Lane office of the Grievance Cell for seeking his intervention in a matter regarding a work under Mahatma Gandhi Nation Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) scheme.
The group had no idea about the Grievance Cell office or the online portal to address their complaints.
The people visiting the advisor trio usually do not register complaints on the online system which is in the same compound.
The lack of awareness campaigns on part of the government has led to non-percolation of the Grievance Cell’s mandate at the lowest level.
The bureaucratic quagmire has also added to the problems in setting up a robust grievance redress mechanism.
The Principal Secretary to the Governor Umang Narula along with Principal Secretary Planning and Monitoring Department Rohit Kansal are both heading the cell while in reality, the dichotomy has only added to the problems.
While the officers in the administration opine that the cell with its manpower has potential to become a stout institution which can curb malpractices and corruption along with improving governance but official indifference has turned it into a typical government office.
Umesh Manhas, a complainant while questioning the working of the Governor’s Grievance Cell wrote to the Governor and the Grievance Cell, “What's the fun of this cell if no solution is there with you. You should have directed the departments to do what is necessary.
“Why my grievance application was closed saying this pertains to PDD, PWD and PHE? Please reply....,” Manhas asked.
