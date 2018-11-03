Babul Uloom to organize Int’l Islamic Conference at Natipora on Sunday

Various prominent Islamic clerics to attend
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 02:
Babul Uloom Natipora is organizing a one day International Islamic Conference at Stadium Colony Harinumbal Natipora Srinagar on Sunday, November 04.
Prominent Islamic scholars and intellectuals will deliberate upon topics unity among Muslims, moral values in the society and challenges faced by Muslim world.
Conference will start at 8am and will conclude at 5 pm.
Among the scholars who have consented to be present are Sheikh Abdul Lateef from Madina Munwara Saudi Arabia and Qari Ehsan Muhasin from UP, Molana Sajid and Molvi Salah ud din from Delhi, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Mufti Nazir Ahmad Qasmi, Dr Abdul Lateef Alkandi, Kaleemullah Khan Sahib, Gazi Moin-ul-islam Nadvi, Molvi Arshan Nadv and others.
Mohammad Amir who converted to Islam after Babri Masjid demolition will also participate.
He was one the important Karsevkas and later realized the truthfulness of Islam.
After embracing Islam, he dedicated himself for Dawah work.
According to the organizers of the conference, arrangements for lunch have been made for all the participants.
There will be separate session for women on Saturday 3rd November 2018 from 8am to 1.30pm.