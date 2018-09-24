Baba Kailakh Dev Parbandhak Committee pay floral tributes

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Sept 23:
Baba Kailakh Dev Parbandhak Committee paid floral tributes to Maharaja Hari Singh on his 124th birth anniversary at mandir premises on Sunday. A large number of youth of the area joined the function and paid homage to Maharaja Hari Singh.
After paying floral tributes, General Secretary of Parbandhak Committee Shakti Dutt Sharma recalled the contribution of Maharaja Hari Singh and termed him a social reformer. When society was in grip of social sins, Maharaja Hari Singh brought state laws for upliftment of the weaker section like untouchability, Bal Vivah, equality, justice and protection of education and civil rights of general public. Major contribution of the Maharaja was when he signed the instrument of accession with Union of India and Jammu and Kashmir become part of democratic country.
Parbandhak Committee president Master Ram Pal reiterated that government should announced the holiday on his birth anniversary as general public in large is demanding the same from many years. On this occasion Sunil Dutt Raka, Sahit Seth, Rajat Soodan, Randeep Singh Boby, Kuldeep Rana and other youths were present. Sweets were distributed during the function to mark the birth anniversary.