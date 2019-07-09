BA LLB students of CUK seek changes in date sheet

July 09, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The 8th semester students of B.A LLB, Central University of Kashmir (CUK) Monday expressed resentment against the varsity authorities and demanded modification in recently announced date sheet for term-end examinations.

The students alleged that majority of them couldn’t reach their respective examination centres on time due to restrictions in many parts of the Kashmir valley on death anniversary of militant outfit Hizbul Mujahideen Commander, Burhan Wani.

“The examination authorities should have announced the date sheet only after keeping in view the situation feasible to all students to appear in the examination,” one of the students said during a protest demonstration here.

She said despite restrictions in view of Wani’s death anniversary, the CUK authorities fixed the examination schedule on Monday.

Apart from notifying the date sheet, the varsity did not even give us sufficient time to prepare for examination. Instead the authorities announced the exam schedule at a very short notice, the students alleged.

The law student’s demanded amendment in the date sheet saying that the examination should commence after July 15 so that they get time to prepare.

Examination Controller CUK, Prof Parveen Pandit said, “We have delayed their examination earlier as well which was tentatively going to be commence from June 20. On their request we rescheduled the examination.”

She said that the students are now again approaching us to change their exam which commence today will hamper the academic calendar.

Pandit said, “As of now we haven’t decided to reschedule or postpone any exams of the B.A LLB 8th semester students.”