B2V3 progs held at Harwan Block

October 04, 2020 01:00:00 | RK News

Under the flagship programme of Back to Village phase 3rd, different meetings were held at Panchayat Halqa Khimber A and Panchayat Halqa Theed A, Block Harwan of District Srinagar.



Visiting officer, Deputy Excise Commissioner, Kashmir, Tahir Aziz chaired the meeting at Khimber A, Block Harwan in which Rural Development Department, PHE, Fisheries, Horticulture and other line departments participated. The residents of the panchayat Halqa apprised Visiting officer with the grievances including non-availability of drinking water, macadamization of Sindh Extension canal to Syed Soliyun road via Tukribagh, filling of potholes, patchwork on the main road from Wanihamq to Khimber, Widening of Batapora road and other issues.



On the occasion, the Visiting Officer directed concerned departs to take the notice of the public issues pertaining to their respective departments.



During the programme, nine Covid-19 testing was conducted at panchayat Halqa Khimber A till 1 PM whose results were negative.

Junior Engineer, Arshid Ahmad said that two culverts identified during the 2nd phase of B2V programme have been completed.



Similarly, Visiting Officer of Panchayat Halqa Theed A, Assistant Director, Development and Monitoring Department, Mohammad Shakeel along with the team of officers of different departments visited the areas falling under the Theed Halqa A. During the visit locals brought various developmental matters into his notice and sought the redress of the issues.

