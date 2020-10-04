B2V3: Multifarious activities carried out in Kulgam

October 04, 2020 01:00:00 | RK News

On the 2nd day of Back to Village programme- phase 3rd (B2V3), multifarious activities were carried out in more than 82 panchayats of the district.



The visiting officers inspected and inaugurated developmental work projects and also laid the foundation of new works in their respective panchayats.



The officers also inspected hospitals, schools, Anganwadi centres and other intuitions.



Distribution of sports kits and other certificates was also carried out on the occasion, besides different sporting events were also organized.



The programme witnessed enormous public response and visiting officers who were deployed to panchayats profiled the public grievances in respective panchayats.



Officers and officials from line departments also interacted with the people and sensitized and enrolled the eligible beneficiaries under various beneficiary oriented schemes.

