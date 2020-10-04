B2V3: DC Budgam visits various panchayats

October 04, 2020 01:00:00 | RK News

On the 2nd day of B2V3 program, Visiting Officers and other designated teams Saturday conducted a public outreach programme in all 75 Panchayats across 17 CD Blocks of the district.



On the occasion, DDC Budgam Shahbaz Ahmad Mirza visited many such panchayat Halqas and monitored the Gram Sabha proceedings, he also enquired about the status of demands and grievances people have registered with the Visiting Officers.



The DDC stressed to take on board all concerned while executing works and formulating new plans.



While interacting with the locals at Panchayat Halqa Mamath the DDC said that the pending work on the bridge connecting mammoth and adjacent villages with district headquarters shall be completed on war footing as deteriorated path always causes inconveniences to the General public during rainy and winter season.



The DDC urged upon the Youth who aspire for entrepreneurship to come forward and avail the financial assistance facility which shall be provided by JK Bank in coming days.



He instructed the BDOs to ensure that at least two works of Public interest shall be identified in each Panchayat Halqa for timely completion.



At Ichgam, the DDC after monitoring the proceedings he held interaction with the locals and took on the spot appraisal of demands/ grievances and assured that all genuine demands will be seriously considered for an early Redressal.



He appealed the public to come forward and take benefits from the welfare schemes presently in offing and asked the poor and underprivileged class to take the advantages of this outreach programme.



The DDC further said that the programme is aimed to improve service delivery and grievances redressal mechanism and added that the other objective and purpose of this programme is to strengthen the roots of people-friendly administration.



The DDC on the occasion laid emphasis on the need and support from all stakeholders particularly concerned habitants of respective areas in making this initiative a success adding that this programme will prove a pivotal push for developmental activities.



He also urged upon all Gram Panchayats to actively participate in this programme to oversee the implementation of this pro-people initiative in an optimistic manner.