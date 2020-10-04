B2V3: DC Anantnag visits various Panchayats of Block Chitergul, Achabal

October 04, 2020 01:00:00 | RK News

On day 2nd of B2V3 Saturday, series of activities were carried out in 60 Panchayat Halqas of 03 blocks namely Achabal, Shangus and Chitergul of Anantnag district.



Visiting Officers took stock of the status of work done of demands raised in B2V1 & B2V2 held during 2019. They also heard the demands of the public with regard to power, water, roads, healthcare, education, agriculture, horticulture, and development of basic infrastructure besides others.



District Development Commissioner (DDC) Anantnag, K.K. Sidha visited Panchayats of Brah, Dethu, Chittergul and Achabal, where he listened to the people’s issues and demands.



The DDC on the occasion asked the public to take advantage from B2V3 and enlist their demands as an initiative of Governance at the doorsteps of the general public has been ensured and senior officers have been designated as visiting officers.



The DDC during the visit asked the public to identify their priority works that can be forwarded for next year district plan under various centrally/ state-sponsored schemes and identify two educated youth for financial assistance under PMEGP for entrepreneurship. He also asked for identification of deserving students who will be provided financial assistance, uniform and books.



The DDC announced Rs. 10 lakh for development of playfield at Dethu and directed Sarpanchs to purchase electric poles and transformers from recently sanctioned Rs. 10 lakh for each Panchayat and also to purchase sports kits for Rs. 20000/- for promotion of sports activities.



Meanwhile Director Libraries, Sheikh Arshid Ayoob visited Kadpora, Nunwani and Kralpora halqas of Block Achabal and heard the demands and grievances regarding flood management on Nallah Arapath, Lift irrigation facility for Karewa land of Kadpora and Gopalpora, besides other basic facilities.



Vice-Chairman, LAWDA, Sajad Hussain Ganie, Visiting Officer Akingam – B heard the grievances and demands of people related to water, power, ration, healthcare, road connectivity, soil health cards,

the supply of high-density plants, construction of link roads/crossings, protection bunds at vulnerable spots.



