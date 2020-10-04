B2V opportunity to participate in developmental process: Advisor Bhatnagar

October 04, 2020 01:00:00 | RK News

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar today said that Back to Village programme has revolutionary effect which has rejuvenated the enthusiasm of people in general and youth in particular to participate in the developmental process of Jammu and Kashmir from grassroots level.

The Advisor made these comments while addressing a large gathering at a Back to Village event held at village Bakihaker in Handwara sub division of Kupwara district.

Advisor Bhatnagar maintained that by the inception of Panchayati Raj, people have been empowered and they can ask for development as per their wishes. He urged upon the people to stand up for their rights and ask officers about various welfare and developmental schemes envisaged for the public.

The Advisor asked the officers present on the occasion to ensure that cent per cent saturation of individual beneficiary oriented schemes like PMMVY, PM Kisan, KCC and others is done. He stressed upon them to conduct mass awareness regarding these schemes in rural and far off areas so that maximum population is benefitted.

Reacting to the demands of the PRIs for Filtration Plant, Irrigation and other schemes, Advisor Bhatnagar said that DPR for Filtration plant in the area has been prepared for Rs.5.46 crore which will be completed under Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM).

During the proceedings of B2V3 function, the Advisor distributed work order for construction of residential house to a fisherman, who shall be provided financial assistance of Rs.1.30 lakh by Fisheries Department. He also distributed sports kits, domicile certificates among the beneficiaries and cheques worth Rs. 14.88 lakh among 197 registered construction workers.

The Advisor also distributed Happy Baby Gift packs among beneficiaries besides Agricultural equipments among the farmers and medicines to maintain healthcare of sheep population in the area.

Later, the Advisor inaugurated Public Park at Bakihaker developed under 14th FC at a cost of Rs.4.78 lakh. He also laid foundation stone of Solid Liquid Resource Management being constructed at a cost of Rs. 22.37 lakh. The Advisor also launched FMD vaccination at Bakhihaker under National Animal Disease Control Programme.

Speaking on the occasion, the Advisor said that Government is committed to develop play fields in all rural as well as urban areas. He announced laying of turf for the Sports Stadium. He asked the youth to wholeheartedly participate in the sports activities adding that physical health is prerequisite to mental health and well being of human beings.

Regarding elimination of drug addiction from the society, the Advisor asked the people to provide full support to the police and administration in curbing the menace. He also stressed the need for giving support to the drug addicts in getting them back on the track.

On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Kupwara, Anshul Garg presented a brief developmental profile of the district, besides, other achievements recorded in various sectors during Jan Abhiyan & Block Divas programmes.

Deputy Commissioner Kupwara, Anshul Garg, ADC Kupwara, Nazir Ahmad Lone, District Officers, BDC Chairpersons, beneficiaries of various schemes and general public participated in the event.