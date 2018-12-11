B. Ed candidates made to sit in exam with wrong subjects on enrollment slips

M T RasoolSrinagar
Hundreds of candidates registered with Indira Gandhi Naional Open University for B. Ed course on Tuesday alleged that the varsity had not changed the wrong optional subjects on their enrollment slips despite have followed the varsity directions.
Earlier in the month of October the candidates submitted registration forms with one subject combination but were confused to see mention of different optional subjects on their enrolment slips.
The candidates said that they took up the issue with university authorities who assured them action but failed to sort the issue till commencement of examinations.
The IGNOU administration in J&K had directed all such candidates to send mail by 08 November 2018.
"I opted BES 141 while submitting the form but found BES 143 on enrolment number. I followed university directions but my subjects were not changed" said a candidate.
"Now we are being asked to sit in the examination according to subjects mentioned on enrolment slips" he said.
Regional Director IGNOU has assured candidates that their issue will be solved before the next date of examinations.
"Students need not to worry, the issue will be sorted out and they will sit in the next examination" he said.
"Directions have been issued to all exam centres in this regard, so candidates should not worry" he said.