Azra Mufti`s ‘Shattered Dreams’ released at KU

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 05:
Centre of Central Asian Studies (CCAS), University of Kashmir organized a book launch event of Azra Mufti’s recently published book “Shattered Dreams”, in the Conference Hall of the Centre.
Scholars, students and faculty members from various Departments of the University as well as from other universities attended the event.
Prof. Farooq Masoodi, Dean Faculty of Applied Sciences, University of Kashmir was the Guest of Honour and presided over the function while as, Dr. Tanveer Ahmad Shah, Special Secretary to Vice Chancellor and Joint Registrar University of Kashmir was Chief Guest on the occasion.
While deliberating on her new book Azra Mufti referred to many real life events which shaped her to be an author.
Talking about the book “Shattered Dreams” Azra Mufti lamented about how mental health issues especially depression has taken a toll on young generation of Kashmiris.
She also talked about the dreams, desires and fears of achieving goals among the young generation.
In his presidential remarks Prof. Farooq Masoodi congratulated the author for accomplishing a great feat in early stage of her life. He also encouraged scholars and students to learn from the young author how to highlight and write about the issues and social evils we are facing as a society.
The event was followed by an interaction session with the author.
Prof. G. N. Khaki, Director, CCAS formally welcomed the guests and also presented a vote of thanks while Dr. Mohammad Ajmal Shah conducted the proceedings of the event.